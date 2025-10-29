Yassir Zabiri's promising career

Yassir Zabiri is making waves in the football world. The 20-year-old Moroccan striker was spotted at the last U20 World Cup in Chile. He caught the eye of FC Barcelona scouts.

Currently under contract with FC Famalicão until 2028, Zabiri is starting to make a name for himself in the Portuguese league.

Since the start of the season, Yassir Zabiri has already made three appearances for his club, FC Famalicão. Given his impressive performances, the young Moroccan prodigy has attracted the interest of FC Barcelona, ​​who are considering adding him to their shortlist for the next transfer window. However, the Catalan club will face competition from Benfica, who are also closely monitoring the player's progress.

Yassir Zabiri stands out for his technical skill and maturity on the pitch. FC Barcelona, ​​known for scouting and developing young talent, could well make Zabiri one of its future assets.