Farouk Kadodia tells Cape Town Spurs to change approach on player transfers

Kadodia feels Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou is not acting in the interest of the players development

Durban City chairman Farouk Kadodia shares his view on how Cape Town Spurs handled the Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman saga.

Durban City chairman Farouk Kadodia believes Cape Town Spurs’ handling of the Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman was not in the interest of players.

Kadodia insists that Spurs approach was detrimental to the players development and progress.

This is in the wake of possibilities and reports that the Cape club are exploring the possibilities of taking this matter to High Court having had decisions against them by both the PSL DRC and at Safa arbitration.

“I think they have lost their players simply because of their approach,” said Kadodia to FarPost.

“To be honest with you, my personal view was that Cape Town Spurs should have engaged with clubs to partner with their players rather than lose the players.”

Kadodia said players are not contracted to their clubs for life.

“This is what we’ve got to do,” he said.

“We can’t be possessive and want to be owners of these players for life.”