Farouk Kadodia clears any rift between Hunt and Midderdorp

This is after Middendorp resigned as Durban City Technical Director

Durban side are enjoying a good start to PSL since gaining promotion from NFD

The idea of a technical director is local football has not been a wise one for a long time. It has always been seen as a way to have a ‘coach in waiting’ kind of a set up.

When Betway Premiership newbies Durban City appointed Ernst Middendorp while Gavin Hunt is coach, it was seen as though Middendorp will fill up the post should Hunt struggle to get results.

Shockingly, City’s technical director, Middendorp resigned from his post which gave rise to speculation that he is not a happy man.

Hunt has enjoyed a strong start to his Betway Premiership life with city as they are fourth on the table with 15 points from nine matches.

They are also through to the quarterfinals of the Carling Cup knockout.

The German’s departure has been as a sign that they did not see eye to eye with Hunt.

Club boss, Farouk Kadodia, has shot down those suggestions.

“I think the important thing that we need to understand from the outset is that coach Ernst, he was not gonna go on the way of the head coach,” said Kadodia to Idiski Times.

“There was not anything, fears or any clashes of that sort. Ernst believed that there’s no space of any work right now unless the team was extending its academy.

“He helped us also with Diski team in assembling the team, he was there every day in training. He gave his input and that was part of what he was here for.”