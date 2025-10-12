Fantastic! The Faroe Islands national team stuns Czech Republic, wins three matches in a row for the first time

Another sensational upset from the modest national squad

The Faroe Islands national team has delivered yet another shocker! In the World Cup qualifiers, the humble side defeated the Czech Republic 2-1.

Hanus Sørensen opened the scoring, with Adam Karabec equalizing for the Czechs. In the 81st minute, Martin Agnarsson netted the winning goal, sealing a sensational victory for the Faroese—already their fourth in this qualifying campaign.

Faroe Islands during the international break:



4–0 vs Montenegro

2–1 vs Czech Republic



5 wins in their last 6 matches.



Their U21s have also won 3 of their 4 games in the Euro U-21 qualifiers.



Incredible moments for a nation of only 55,000 people! 🇫🇴🔥 pic.twitter.com/SF5Ff7FkOs — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) October 12, 2025

Remarkably, this triumph marks the third consecutive official win for the islanders—a feat never before achieved in their history. With one round left in the qualifiers, the team sits third in the group and still has a shot at reaching the playoffs. However, to make it, they need to secure points against Croatia and hope that the Czechs fail to beat Gibraltar.