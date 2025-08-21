RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fábio Sets All-Time Record for Appearances and Receives Tribute at Maracanã

Football news Today, 00:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Brazilian goalkeeper Fábio has become the player with the most official appearances in world football history, honored by Fluminense after their 2-0 win over América de Cali at the Maracanã, which sealed a place in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. The 44-year-old reached 1,391 matches, surpassing English legend Peter Shilton, and was celebrated by club executives alongside his family.

The tribute featured a pre-match video, a special commemorative patch on his jersey, a plate, a framed piece, and even a collector’s cup sold to fans. “It’s an incredible emotion to achieve this milestone with Fluminense, the club that welcomed me. I can only thank God and continue striving for new victories,” said Fábio.

Since joining Fluminense in 2022, he has played 235 matches, lifting the 2023 Copa Libertadores, the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, and two Carioca titles. Most of his career was spent at Cruzeiro with 976 games, followed by stints at Vasco and União Bandeirante. Behind him on the all-time list are Shilton (1390), Cristiano Ronaldo (1284), Rogério Ceni (1265), and Plánička (1187).

