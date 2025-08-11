Ex-world snooker champion Brecel takes a career break. What's going on?
Belgian snooker player Luca Brecel has missed a number of high-profile tournaments in recent weeks, sparking concern among his fans. The 2023 world champion has now addressed the situation with a public statement.
Details: Brecel revealed that his tournament absences have been due to health issues. While he has kept the specifics under wraps, it is clear that the problems are quite serious.
Quote: "Hi everyone! Some of you may have wondered why I haven't been at tournaments since April. The truth is, I'm dealing with health problems. My team and I are doing everything we can to come back stronger and better than before.
It's really tough not being able to travel and compete! But I always choose optimism! Hard times often lead to something great!" Brecel shared on his Instagram page.