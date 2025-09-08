Eustaquio Leaves Canada Camp, Returns to Porto

According to TSN, Canada opted for a precautionary measure with Stephen Eustaquio, who has left the national team camp and returned to Portugal to manage a minor knee issue. The midfielder, one of Jesse Marsch’s most trusted players, is in good health and is expected to be fit for Porto’s next match against Nacional on September 13.

Eustaquio wore the armband in Canada’s 3-0 win over Romania, the team’s biggest victory on European soil and their first against a European side away from home since 2009. His game management drew praise, with his composure and decision-making seen as central to Canada’s tactical control. Still, the staff chose to prioritize his long-term fitness over Tuesday’s friendly against Wales, where heavy rain also looms.

At Porto, Eustaquio faces a new reality under Francesco Farioli, who replaced Martín Anselmi after the club’s early exit from the FIFA Club World Cup. The Canadian has come off the bench in three league matches so far, competing for minutes in a squad bolstered by a busy transfer window. Despite that, his leadership and tactical intelligence keep him in the conversation as an important figure in the dressing room.

Eustaquio himself acknowledged the challenge ahead. “This summer was Porto’s biggest market window ever, with a lot of competition. But I feel I’m important to the team because of my experience. I’m connected to the values of FC Porto and I want to pass that mentality on to the younger players,” he told Portuguese media.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Eustaquio’s mission is clear: earn his place under Farioli while remaining the heartbeat of Canada’s midfield. His early departure from camp looks less like a setback and more like a calculated pause in a season that could define both his club and country roles.