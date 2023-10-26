Europa League, Group A. Olympiacos narrowly defeats West Ham

In the third round of the Europa League, English club West Ham traveled to Greece for a match against Olympiacos.

In the first half, West Ham had more control of the ball and showed a bit more sharpness, but they couldn't create a clear scoring opportunity. The Greek team was more focused on counter-attacks and managed to capitalize on this strategy. Fortounis opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, and just before the end of the first half, Rodinei doubled Olympiacos' lead.

After the break, West Ham attempted to change the situation, but the hosts didn't give them many chances. The second half was a balanced game. Lucas Paqueta brought some intrigue back into the match in the 87th minute. Despite the referee adding a lengthy eight minutes of stoppage time, the English team couldn't equalize.

Olympiacos wins 2-1 and secures their first victory in the Europa League. With this win, they collect four points and move into third place.

Europa League. Matchday 3

Olympiacos - West Ham

Goals: 1-0 - 33 Fortounis, 2-0 - 45+1 Rodinei, 2-1 - 87 Paqueta