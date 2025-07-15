Estudiantes Looks to Offload Alario and Funes Mori While Pushing for Rojo and a New Striker

Estudiantes de La Plata is making bold moves in the transfer market after a disappointing start to the Clausura tournament. Following a 1–0 loss to Unión de Santa Fe, the club is negotiating the return of Marcos Rojo, who is out of favor at Boca Juniors, and simultaneously working to part ways with Ramiro Funes Mori and Lucas Alario—two high earners with limited roles in the squad.

Funes Mori, brought in mid-2024, has slipped down the pecking order, especially after the arrival of Leandro González Pirez. If Rojo returns, Funes Mori would be the fifth-choice center-back, making his departure both a tactical and financial decision.

Lucas Alario, signed earlier this year from Internacional, has struggled to find form. In 15 appearances, mostly off the bench, he scored just one goal—from the penalty spot. Estudiantes has already lined up his replacement, securing Enzo Copetti from Rosario Central on an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option.

The club also loaned out young forward Luciano Giménez Alanda to Huracán and is now exploring the possibility of signing Rogelio Funes Mori. The striker, twin brother of Ramiro, is a free agent after leaving Pumas UNAM. Though formal talks haven't begun, Estudiantes is considering him as an option to strengthen its attack.

With the transfer window open until July 24, the club still has time to restructure its roster and give Eduardo Domínguez the tools he needs to bounce back.