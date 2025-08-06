Estudiantes Host Red-Hot Independiente Rivadavia Ahead of Libertadores Clash

Estudiantes de La Plata will host Independiente Rivadavia this Thursday at 9 p.m. local time at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, in Matchday 4 of the 2025 Torneo Clausura. According to TyC Sports, the home side look to keep momentum going ahead of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie next week against Cerro Porteño.

Estudiantes enter the match after a 1-0 road win over Racing Club, their second straight victory in league play. Head coach Eduardo Domínguez is expected to field an experienced lineup featuring goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, center-backs Ramiro Funes Mori and Leandro González Pirez, and striker Lucas Alario. Midfielder Leonardo Suárez was recently unveiled as a new signing, while transfer talks continue with former player Marcos Rojo. The club has also shown interest in Manuel Lanzini, who is not in Marcelo Gallardo’s plans at River Plate.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive in strong form. The Mendoza-based side recently advanced to the Copa Argentina quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Central Córdoba (SdE) and will face Tigre in the next round. In league play, they’ve defeated Barracas Central and drawn with Belgrano. Under Alfredo Berti, La Lepra have lost just two of their last 13 matches across all competitions, building a reputation as one of Argentina’s most consistent teams this year.

For Estudiantes, a win would extend their league winning streak and offer a boost ahead of international competition. Independiente Rivadavia, meanwhile, aim to prove their form is no fluke and continue their dual pursuit of success in league and cup play.