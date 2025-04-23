Estudiantes and Botafogo Set for Pivotal Clash Amid Struggles

Estudiantes de La Plata host Botafogo this Wednesday in a must-win fixture for both sides in Group A of the 2025 Copa Libertadores. According to UNO, Eduardo Domínguez’s squad is under pressure after a poor run of results in domestic and continental competitions.

The Argentine club hasn’t won a league match since Week 8, when they stunned River Plate 2-0 in Buenos Aires. Since then, they’ve lost to Defensa, Barracas Central, Belgrano, and Boca Juniors, with only draws against Newell’s and Gimnasia La Plata. In the Libertadores, their only win came in Venezuela against Carabobo, followed by a home defeat to Universidad de Chile.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are also dealing with inconsistency. The reigning Libertadores champions have lost two of their last three league games and haven’t replicated their dominant 2024 form. In this edition of the Copa, they beat Carabobo at home but suffered a setback against Universidad de Chile in Santiago.

With three games remaining in the group stage and two of them on the road, Estudiantes need a win at home to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Probable lineups;