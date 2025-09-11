Enciso Sets Sights on Lifting Paraguay at the World Cup

Julio Enciso voiced his excitement after Paraguay sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Albirroja defeated Peru 1-0 in Lima to close out the South American qualifiers, a milestone that boosted confidence ahead of the global stage. The 20-year-old midfielder, who just signed for Racing Strasbourg, outlined his ambition: “My dream at the World Cup is to carry Paraguay’s name as high as possible.”

Enciso, still recovering from a meniscus injury after his spell at Brighton, added: “I want to give my very best so that the team can make history. I have great faith in this group.” Offering a personal note, he continued: “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of getting there. My grandfather, who is in heaven, means a lot to me, and I live this moment with joy and responsibility.”

Coach Gustavo Alfaro also reflected on the team’s achievement: “We came here to make history, to change history. The players’ commitment was always there. Grit won’t be enough. The team must play, and we have to keep working. There is still a long way to go until the World Cup.”

Alfaro underlined the significance of the win in Lima: “Paraguay never relaxes, and in that sense we went for the match. This was our chance to win in a place where we had never done it before.” With young talents like Enciso, Paraguay aims to combine hope, discipline, and ambition on its road to 2026.