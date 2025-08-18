Elan Ricardo Leaves Europe to Join Athletico Paranaense in Search of Playing Time

Colombian talent continues to make headlines in the transfer market, according to El Tiempo. Midfielder Elan Ricardo, a 21-year-old from Barranquilla, has left Turkish side Besiktas to join Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense. The former La Equidad player arrives on loan until June 2026, aiming to secure more minutes and exposure in one of South America’s most competitive leagues.

The 1.84-meter midfielder expressed his excitement during his official unveiling: “I’m very happy to join such a big club. I’m eager to show my potential on the pitch and contribute to the team while connecting with the fans,” he said as he donned the Furacão jersey.

Ricardo becomes the fourth Colombian in Athletico’s squad this season, alongside Juan Felipe Aguirre, Kevin Viveros, and Steven Mendoza. With this move, the Brazilian club continues to bet on Colombian talent as it looks to regain strength in its midfield and climb the domestic competition. Represented by agent Gianluca De Franco, Ricardo is contracted until mid-2026, marking his first experience in Brazilian football.