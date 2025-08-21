El Nacional Avoids Auction but Faces Ongoing Financial Struggles

El Nacional have managed to halt the initial attempt to auction off their headquarters, though the financial crisis is far from resolved, according to FutbolEcuador. The Quito-based club secured a postponement of the judicial process but now have only two months to meet their obligations to creditors. The situation remains precarious and requires swift action from the board.

Speaking with Machdeportes, club president Marco Pazos admitted the extension merely buys them “time” to find solutions. He acknowledged that the squad is owed three and a half months of wages, but the plan is to pay at least half a month’s salary soon to ease pressure on the players.

Pazos also appealed to the fan base to continue showing up at the stadium. Declining attendance has led to an estimated $600,000 loss, a severe blow to the club’s fragile finances. In this climate, every ticket sold becomes crucial for day-to-day survival.

El Nacional, a traditional powerhouse in Quito, now faces decisive weeks as it attempts to stabilize its finances and prevent the threat of auction from resurfacing.