Edwin Rodríguez Eyes Gold Cup After Returning to Action

Edwin Rodríguez Eyes Gold Cup After Returning to Action

Football news Yesterday, 22:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Edwin Rodríguez Eyes Gold Cup After Returning to Action

Edwin Rodríguez made his long-awaited return to the field and expressed his joy following Olimpia’s 2-0 away win over Marathón. According to Diez.hn, the midfielder celebrated his comeback at a crucial stage of the season, focusing both on helping his club and earning a spot with Honduras for the upcoming Gold Cup.

"I'm happy for the win and to get minutes again. I want to feel good. My biggest wish is to be in top form for the team," Rodríguez said, making it clear that regaining his physical and technical sharpness is his immediate goal.

Addressing rumors of internal turmoil at Olimpia, Rodríguez was emphatic: "Those who talk about that know nothing about what happens inside a team. There was never any talk among us about not supporting the coach." He dismissed any suggestions of player unrest as external noise.

Looking ahead to international duty, Rodríguez confirmed that he has been in contact with Honduras head coach Reinaldo Rueda. "He asked about my injury and how I’ve been feeling. I’m working hard to be at the Gold Cup and to regain my best form," he stated.

With Olimpia close to securing first place in the standings, Rodríguez is now fully focused on being at his peak to fight for a spot in Honduras’ Gold Cup squad.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
