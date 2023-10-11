EA Sports has included Giroud in the Team of the Week in FC24 as a goalkeeper
PHOTO: Claudio Villa
EA Sports has revealed the Team of the Week in FC 24.
The highest rating in the Team of the Week was awarded to Federico Valverde with a rating of 89.
The top three ratings also included Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87), Kingsley Coman, and Romelu Lukaku (86).
It's worth noting that Milan's nominal forward, Olivier Giroud, received a goalkeeper card with a rating of 84.
The Milan forward played as a goalkeeper in the closing stages of the match against Genoa (1-0) after Mike Maignan was sent off. The 37-year-old French striker managed to save the team in one of the episodes.
