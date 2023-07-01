Dynamo may change Kyiv for another city

"Dynamo" may move to Odessa to the base of "Chornomorets" in the first part of the season.

According to a source, the Kiev team plans to play Conference League games in Moldova or Romania.

Moving to Odessa will simplify logistics, because in this case the matches of the national championship will be held at the Chornomorets stadium.

In the previous season, the team held home European Cup matches in Poland, which took a lot of time to travel.