Dutch Grand Prix under threat? Torrential rain floods the Zandvoort circuit

This weekend, Zandvoort in the Netherlands is set to host the 13th round of this Formula 1 season. However, the circuit isn’t just preparing for the premier event in world motorsport—other scheduled races have also run into trouble.

Details: Yesterday, heavy rainfall drenched the Zandvoort area, flooding the circuit. Photos circulating on social media show how torrents of water and mud have partially washed away the track surface.

Zandvoort looks in perfect conditions right now

📸@Lisaa_xlando pic.twitter.com/2w8qPrKXJZ — Holiness (@F1BigData) July 21, 2025

Flooded access roads forced the cancellation of the nighttime test drive for the Delft University of Technology’s student hydrogen race car. Today, F1 Academy women’s series tests were also scheduled to begin at 09:00 local time.

The start of the session was postponed by 25 minutes to allow for additional track cleaning and water removal if necessary.

