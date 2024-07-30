During the Olympics, several fiber optic cables were severed by unknown individuals

In France, unknown individuals damaged nine fiber optic cables that provide communication across the country during the Olympic Games, reports Bloomberg.

Orange SA, a telecommunications partner of the Olympics, stated that the connection ensuring the broadcast of the Olympic Games nationwide remains intact. The fiber optic cables were cut in nine departments: Ardèche, Aude, Bouches-du-Rhône, Drôme, Hérault, Vaucluse, Marne, Meuse, and Oise.

Other operators, including Iliad SA's Free and Netalis, also reported impacts on their networks. Netalis CEO Nicolas Guillaume mentioned that the telecommunications company has rerouted traffic to backup networks. French cloud provider OVHcloud is also working on redirecting traffic.

Voici une photo de l'un des câbles coupés cette nuit...



Nous sommes pleinement solidaires avec nos confrères opérateurs touchés. C'est inacceptable.



Nicolas Guillaume (@nguillam) July 29, 2024

A representative of the Paris prosecutor's office stated that they are analyzing the situation with regional colleagues and are ready to lead the investigation.

