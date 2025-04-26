Durban City FC players want to dedicate their next victory to their late teammate!

Following the tragic loss of Durban City team-mate Sinamandla Zond last week, his team-mates have now decided that their next league match against Pretoria Callies on Friday will be in memory of their departed team-mate.

Just three days after the tragic passing of 22-year-old Siyabonga Zondi, Durban City FC delivered a stirring performance at Chatsworth Stadium, winning 3-0 in a match filled with emotion.

The young player collapsed moments before Tuesday’s Motsepe Foundation Championship clash against Milford FC in the KZN Derby. Despite immediate medical attention, Zondi was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Chatsmed Garden Hospital in Durban.

The original derby was abandoned at halftime following the heartbreaking incident, but Durban City’s latest victory served as a powerful tribute to their late teammate.

The player has left his teammates in good spirits as they are currently in a secure position and close to qualifying for the Betway Premiership next season, so this has left his mates with a lot of motivation to work hard for him.

We have been holding up well, but I can’t speak for other players. Obviously, some of the players knew Zondi way before I met him. For me personally, it hasn’t sunk in yet. But on Friday, I felt it a bit, The victory today is definitely dedicated to him because we had a meeting the day after he passed on. We were asked as players if we wanted to play the game, and we decided as players that we wanted to do it and dedicate this to him and win the championship for him.

Joslin Kamatuka speaking on his teammate.

Joslin Kamatuka concluded.