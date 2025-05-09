RU RU ES ES FR FR
Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River's Fatigue

Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River’s Fatigue

Football news Today, 21:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Sebastián Driussi's status is uncertain for Monday’s Apertura quarterfinal against Barracas Central after the forward was subbed off at halftime during River Plate’s match against Barcelona SC. As reported by TyC Sports, the striker is dealing with pre-pubalgia, though no major injury has been detected. The coaching staff will monitor his condition over the weekend.

“He had a slight strain in the adductor,” coach Marcelo Gallardo explained after the match in Guayaquil, where Driussi opened the scoring. The former Austin FC striker is in excellent form, having scored in five consecutive matches, but his workload is a concern for the staff ahead of a crucial domestic fixture.

With River all but qualified in the Libertadores, Gallardo is expected to field his strongest lineup on Monday. However, he acknowledged the physical toll the team is facing. “We need to see how the players recover and who’s in the best condition,” said the coach, noting that only two training sessions remain before the match.

Gallardo described Barracas as “a team that will fight” and emphasized the need for careful planning. Driussi’s presence remains important, but River may need to weigh the risk before making a final decision on his inclusion.

River Plate
