Douglas Costa Faces Jail Order Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Brazilian media reported that a family court in Porto Alegre has ordered the arrest of Douglas Costa over unpaid child support amounting to 493,000 reais, roughly 93,000 dollars. The ruling calls for a 30-day detention, valid for two years, meaning the player could be taken into custody at any time.

The legal battle dates back to 2023, during his stint with Los Angeles Galaxy. Should he be arrested, Costa would have three days to either settle with the judge, prove he attempted to meet his obligations, or demonstrate that he is financially unable to pay.

His professional career has also been disrupted. Sydney FC confirmed the mutual termination of his contract, citing “ongoing legal and personal matters.” The club revealed it had granted him two months to resolve the issue, but Costa admitted he saw no immediate solution and was unable to rejoin the squad.

Costa began his career at Gremio in 2007 before excelling at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he collected 11 domestic trophies. He later starred for Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga and the FIFA Club World Cup, and at Juventus, where he became a key figure after an initial loan. He represented Brazil at the 2018 World Cup, though missed out on the 2019 Copa América. After returning to Gremio, he moved to MLS side LA Galaxy, then had short spells at Fluminense and Sydney FC. Now 34, he is a free agent facing an uncertain future clouded by his legal troubles.