Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl champions ceremony

US President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at the White House. Speaking to the players, Trump couldn't resist taking a jab at Taylor Swift, reports TMZ.

"It was an incredible game. A little surprising, but right from the beginning of the first quarter of the big game, which I was there I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?" Trump stated.

It's worth noting that Taylor Swift is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and it was this team that lost to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl final. Moreover, Swift was formerly a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, adding more emotion to the situation.

It should also be clarified that this is not the first time Trump has mocked Swift, who last year publicly announced her support for the Democratic Party and specifically Kamala Harris in the US presidential elections.

Recall that at the Super Bowl final, Taylor Swift was booed when the camera caught her in the stands during the game. Trump also mocked this situation, stating that on that day, she was the only person who had it tougher than the Chiefs.