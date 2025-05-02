Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes

Despite a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors and a winless streak that now stretches to eight matches in the Apertura 2025, Eduardo Domínguez made it clear he intends to remain in charge of Estudiantes. Thanks to favorable results elsewhere, the team narrowly advanced to the playoffs — a fact the manager defended passionately.

After speculation surrounding his future, Domínguez addressed the media and pushed back against critics, particularly the press. “We qualified based on our own points, not because of anyone else. Right now, it’s journalists — not fans — who want to see the coach hanged in the square where we’ve celebrated so many times. If that’s what they want, that’s their problem. I’ve never once considered quitting.”

The coach, who led Estudiantes to multiple titles in 2023 and 2024, doubled down on his commitment to the club. “I choose Estudiantes. I choose the people who continue to support me after two years. I’m staying because they let me grow here — I’m with Sebastián Verón, with Marcos Angeleri, and I’m grateful for it.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Domínguez acknowledged the performance was unacceptable but issued a warning for the playoffs, where Estudiantes will face Rosario Central or Independiente. “This is the worst result I’ve ever suffered in a decade as a coach — and in every sense. But when you leave Estudiantes alive, it’s never good news. No one wants to face us in a final.”

Despite their poor form, Estudiantes remain in the fight. Domínguez knows there’s no time for excuses — only redemption.