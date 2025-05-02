RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes

Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes

Football news Today, 21:18
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes

Despite a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors and a winless streak that now stretches to eight matches in the Apertura 2025, Eduardo Domínguez made it clear he intends to remain in charge of Estudiantes. Thanks to favorable results elsewhere, the team narrowly advanced to the playoffs — a fact the manager defended passionately.

After speculation surrounding his future, Domínguez addressed the media and pushed back against critics, particularly the press. “We qualified based on our own points, not because of anyone else. Right now, it’s journalists — not fans — who want to see the coach hanged in the square where we’ve celebrated so many times. If that’s what they want, that’s their problem. I’ve never once considered quitting.”

The coach, who led Estudiantes to multiple titles in 2023 and 2024, doubled down on his commitment to the club. “I choose Estudiantes. I choose the people who continue to support me after two years. I’m staying because they let me grow here — I’m with Sebastián Verón, with Marcos Angeleri, and I’m grateful for it.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Domínguez acknowledged the performance was unacceptable but issued a warning for the playoffs, where Estudiantes will face Rosario Central or Independiente. “This is the worst result I’ve ever suffered in a decade as a coach — and in every sense. But when you leave Estudiantes alive, it’s never good news. No one wants to face us in a final.”

Despite their poor form, Estudiantes remain in the fight. Domínguez knows there’s no time for excuses — only redemption.

Related teams and leagues
Estudiantes
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart 03 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:55 Vancouver Fires Warning Shot at Cruz Azul Ahead of Champions Cup Final Football news Today, 21:54 Atlanta and LA Galaxy Under Pressure as Inter Miami Seek Redemption on MLS Matchday 11 Football news Today, 21:18 Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes Football news Today, 20:05 Libertad Sues Milton Bolaños for Match-Fixing, Demands $214K in Compensation Football news Today, 19:55 Not Just a Big Name: Al Ahly Define Profile for Next Head Coach Football news Today, 19:39 African Firepower in Europe: Guirassy Tops Champions League, Kaâbi Leads Europa League Football news Today, 19:35 Ecuador to Host Brazil and Argentina in Guayaquil for World Cup Qualifiers Football news Today, 19:27 Mokwena Set for a Dramatic Homecoming – Could He Take Over Orlando Pirates’ Struggling Squad? Football news Today, 19:15 Camara Dominates AS Monaco’s April – The Senegalese Midfielder’s Excellence Recognized Football news Today, 19:10 Cerro Aims to End Home Drought Against Olimpia in Saturday’s Paraguayan Superclásico
Sport Predictions
Football 03 may 2025 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football 03 may 2025 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football 03 may 2025 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football 03 may 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Football 03 may 2025 Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores