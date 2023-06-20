Dnipro-1 announced the departure of seven players

"Dnipro-1" announced the departure of a whole group of players.

Seven players left the team on the eve of the preparation for the new season.

In particular, Vladyslav Rybak, Valeriu Luchkevich, Vyacheslav Tankovskyi, Gabriel Gomes, Ronald Matarrita, Hayner and Joao Peglou left the club.

At the same time, goalkeeper Roman Mysak joined Dnipro-1.

Vladislav Krapivtsov, Denis Zhdanov, Daniel Khan, Ramik Gadzhiev and Daniel Kivinda from youth squad were called up for the next training camp with the team.