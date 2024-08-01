Djokovic made a comeback in the second set to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has become the last semifinalist in the men's singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the quarterfinal match, the legendary Serbian tennis player defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is ranked 11th in the world.

Djokovic won the first set with ease, breaking Tsitsipas' serve in the fourth game and taking the set 6-3.

However, the second set saw an incredible start from Tsitsipas, who led 4-0. But the 37-year-old Serb managed to turn the game around, pushing the set to a tiebreak where he prevailed 7-3.

In the semifinal, Djokovic will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, whom he recently played against in the Wimbledon 2024 semifinals, winning in three sets.

In the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz will play against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Notably, Djokovic has never won an Olympic gold medal in his career.