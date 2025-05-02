Discipline Over Everything: TP Mazembe Brings in Reinforcements After Key Players’ Punishment

During their recent trip to Kinshasa for a Congolese Ligue 1 clash against FC Les Aigles du Congo, which ended in a 1-3 loss, TP Mazembe made a bold decision by excluding three players for disciplinary reasons.

Players Sent Back for Breaching Club Rules

Merceil Ngimbi, Ousseini Badamassi, and Ibrahima Keita were sent back to Lubumbashi after failing to comply with the club’s internal regulations. The players "refused to hand over their mobile phones" as required before each match, a violation of the team’s focus and discipline protocol.

Official TP Mazembe Statement

The club released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This breach, considered serious by the sporting management, goes against the values of discipline and focus that the staff demands during competition periods, especially on official trips. The club thus aims to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to upholding collective rules.”

One Player Redeemed, Reinforcements Arrive

A fourth player, Ernest Luzolo, who was also involved in the incident, expressed his regrets during Thursday morning's training session. His gesture was well received by the management, and he was allowed to remain with the squad.

To fill the gaps left by the three absentees, TP Mazembe brought in two reinforcements: Boaz Ngalamulume and Josué Mungwengi, who joined the team on May 1.

With this move, the flagship club of the DRC underscores that discipline is paramount, regardless of the players' profiles.