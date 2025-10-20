Diego Forlán suffers serious injury in Uruguayan university sports league match

Unfortunate injury for the veteran player.

Diego Forlán, now 40, continues to play football, but he sustained an injury in his latest university league match in Uruguay.

Details: According to Marca, the legendary Uruguayan was playing for the Old Boys team in the over-40 category of the Uruguayan University Sports League. During the match, he suffered a serious injury, compounded by a minor pneumothorax.

Forlán has three broken ribs and will remain in hospital until Tuesday, October 21.

In 2019, Diego Forlán announced his retirement from professional football. Three years later, he resumed playing and joined the Old Boys team.

