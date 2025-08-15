Diego Cocca Says Atlas Fans Love Him, Chivas Supporters Respect Him

Diego Cocca has been officially introduced as Atlas’ new head coach and expressed his delight at returning to Guadalajara, a city he has called home for years. Speaking to Récord during his unveiling, the Argentine manager said he feels constant affection from Atlas fans and respect from Chivas supporters — something he believes is rare to achieve.

“I live in Guadalajara and feel it every day. Atlas fans love me, Chivas fans respect me, and that’s very important; it’s not easy to accomplish,” Cocca said. His bond with the club stems largely from his previous spell, when he led Atlas to a historic Liga MX back-to-back championship in 2021-2022.

Cocca emphasized his commitment to preserving the team’s identity and strengthening its relationship with the fanbase. “We’ll continue with respect, working hard, and doing everything for my club, which is Atlas and the place where I want to be in the world,” he noted, adding that he will turn the affection he receives into responsibility and work to bring joy to supporters.

Atlas are looking to regain a competitive edge in Liga MX, and the club hopes Cocca’s return will boost their performance. “I want the fans to feel connected and want to come to the stadium to support us,” he concluded.