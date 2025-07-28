Dibu Martínez on the Bench Again as His Future Remains Uncertain

Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez was once again left out of the starting lineup as Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt in a preseason friendly in Louisville. Just like in the team’s first warm-up match, new signing Marco Bizot started in goal, leaving the World Cup-winning Argentine on the bench.

Despite training normally under Unai Emery, Martínez’s situation continues to stir questions. Talks with Manchester United have stalled, mainly due to Aston Villa’s refusal to loan him and their €47 million price tag. United are hesitant to make a move until they sort out the future of André Onana, who has struggled with inconsistency and fan criticism, yet remains without formal offers.

In the meantime, United are exploring cheaper alternatives such as Belgian keeper Senne Lammens, although a renewed push for Dibu could emerge if Onana departs. Other clubs like Chelsea and Atlético Madrid have been linked with the Argentine, but no formal negotiations have surfaced.

Martínez continues his preseason tour in the U.S., with upcoming friendlies against Saint Louis, Nashville, Roma, Marseille, and Villarreal. The Premier League opener is set for August 16, but Dibu’s role in the squad remains unclear.

Beyond club matters, the 31-year-old is chasing a national team milestone—he’s just 11 clean sheets away from surpassing Sergio Romero as Argentina’s all-time leader. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Dibu is determined to play at the highest level possible. Whether that will be at Villa, United, or elsewhere is a question that still has no definitive answer.