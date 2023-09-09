Di Maria will soon retire: dates announced

Benfica star winger Angel Di Maria is set to make a big announcement soon.

According to information from ESPN, the Argentine footballer plans to end his career in the national team after the next America's Cup, which will be held in 2024 in the USA.

It is worth noting that at the moment Di Maria is the current America's Cup champion and world champion.

Last summer, the Argentine returned to Benfica after becoming a free agent after leaving Juventus in Turin.

Also in his career, he played for Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United, Benfica and Rosario Central.

Note that during his first stay at the Portuguese club, Di Maria became the national champion and winner of the League Cup. As part of Real Madrid, he won the Spanish Championship, won the Champions League, won the Spanish Cup and Super Cup. As part of the French PSG, the Argentine midfielder won the national title five times.

In 2022, Di Maria, as part of the Argentina national team, triumphed at the World Championships in Qatar.