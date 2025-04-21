Di María Set to Leave Benfica After Season, Eyes Club World Cup Farewell

Ángel Di María will not extend his stay at Benfica beyond this season, according to A Bola. The Portuguese club has decided to part ways with the 37-year-old Argentine, whose recurring muscular issues have significantly impacted his performance. He has already missed 11 matches this season, and his €4 million gross salary has become a financial burden for the club.

Di María returned to Lisbon last summer, turning down more lucrative offers to enjoy one last dance with the team that launched him into European football. Now, as his time at Benfica winds down, he is reportedly exploring new opportunities for 2025.

Still, his farewell is expected to include one final marquee appearance: the Club World Cup. Benfica plan to count on him for their opening clash against Boca Juniors, a highly emotional matchup for the Rosario-born winger. If all goes as planned, that game could be his last in Benfica colors, ending his chapter in Lisbon with a symbolic and grand send-off.