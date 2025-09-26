Di María One Booking Away From Missing River Clash With Rosario Central

Ángel Di María faces a crucial test this weekend as Rosario Central visits Gimnasia in La Plata, 0221.com.ar reported. The World Cup winner has accumulated four yellow cards in the Clausura and will be suspended for the October 5 clash against River Plate if he receives another booking.

The forward, Central’s top scorer this semester, has featured in all nine rounds so far. His bookings came against Godoy Cruz in the opener, after a free-kick goal against Newell’s, for a foul on Boca, and most recently versus Talleres following a clash with Miguel Navarro. Head coach Ariel Holan will rely on Di María’s experience but also needs him to avoid suspension ahead of the key home fixture with River.

Central remains unbeaten in the Clausura, though its campaign has been marked by draws, interrupted only by the derby win against Newell’s thanks to a Di María set-piece. The club’s broader aim is to secure a Copa Libertadores berth regardless of the domestic outcome.

Gimnasia, under coach Alejandro Orfila, is expected to return to a 4-4-2 formation, with Manuel Panaro and Jeremías Merlo back in the lineup and Marcelo Torres leading the attack. The second striker role is still undecided between Jan Hurtado and Norberto Briasco. Fernando Echenique will officiate Saturday’s match at El Bosque.

All eyes will be on Di María, who must keep his discipline to ensure his availability for the much-anticipated showdown against River.