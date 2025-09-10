Detroit City and New Mexico United Set for Key USL Championship Clash

Detroit City FC travel to face New Mexico United on Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, with coverage on CBS Golazo Network and TUDN. Both clubs are locked in tight playoff races in their respective conferences, with the all-time series balanced at 1-1-1 since Detroit joined the USL Championship in 2022.

Le Rouge enter in strong form, unbeaten in their last five matches and having conceded just one goal from open play across their last eight. Their latest outing was a commanding 4-1 win over Orange County SC, highlighted by goals from Darren Smith, Ates Diouf, Jeciel Cedeño and Alex Villanueva. Smith has been the main attacking force with 10 goals and three assists, while defensive leader Stephen Carroll and a unit with eight clean sheets have provided consistency at the back.

New Mexico come into the matchup fresh off a 1-0 victory at San Antonio FC, their first league win since June. Luther Archimède scored the decisive goal, while goalkeeper Kris Shakes has anchored the back line with reliable performances. On the wing, Dayonn Harris has added pace and creativity, stretching defenses and creating chances. Two milestones are also in sight: veteran goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is one clean sheet away from tying the league’s all-time record, and local midfielder Sergio Rivas is nearing 10,000 career regular-season minutes.

With both clubs sitting sixth in their respective conferences and separated by the smallest of margins, Wednesday’s cross-conference clash in Albuquerque could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.