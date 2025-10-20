Desire Ellis yet to sign new contract with Wafcon qualifiers looming

This is a challenge for Safa as coach has not signed a new deal on the eve of crucial qualifiers

Safa executive Lydia Monyepao says Banyana Banyana coach Desire Ellis is yet to sign new contract.

Safa and Banyana Banyana Wafcon winning coach Desiree Ellis are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Safa NEC ratified Ellis’ contract but the mystery surrounding the coach’s signature is a shock given that Wafcon 2026 qualifiers are starting this Wednesday in Kinshasa.

The return leg against the Democratic Republic of Congo ladies team will on the 28th of October at FNB Stadium.

The camp started last on weekend and it’s not clear if Ellis will steer the Banyana ship.

Ellis’ contract expired last July and since then she has been on a month to month contract.

"Coach Desiree's contract expired last year and it was a matter of the technical committee putting a recommendation to the NEC in terms of, are we reappointing her or are we looking for somebody else,” the CEO said to SABC Sport.

“I don't get involved in the appointment, I can't talk on that but obviously us as administration we are guided by the decisions of the NEC. Now, the recommendation was taken to the NEC and it was approved."

The winner of this two-legged match will qualify for Wafcon in Morocco next year with the last four nations qualifying for Women’s World Cup in Brazil.