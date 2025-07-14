Deportivo Cali Threatens Legal Action Against Junior Over U-20 Player Rule

As reported by Win Sports, Deportivo Cali is considering filing a formal complaint against Junior FC following their 2-0 loss on July 12 in the opening match of the Liga Betplay 2025-II. The controversy has little to do with the result on the field and everything to do with the composition of Junior’s matchday squad.

The dispute centers on a new Dimayor regulation that allows clubs to register up to 20 players per game —an increase from the usual 18— provided that the two additional spots are filled by U-20 players. Junior registered only 19 players for the match and included just one U-20 player, Joel Canchimbo. Cali argues that this violates the rule and is seeking to claim the points via administrative channels.

Junior’s counterargument is straightforward: they didn’t use both extra spots, only one, and that single additional place was given to a U-20 player —thus complying with the rule’s spirit and letter.

Dimayor’s Disciplinary Committee will now review the case and issue a ruling. While it’s still early, initial interpretations suggest Junior is unlikely to lose the points, as they did not fully activate the expanded squad option.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the second round of the league, with Junior set to face Águilas Doradas and Cali preparing to visit Envigado.