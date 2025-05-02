RU RU ES ES FR FR
Demichelis Responds After Harsh Criticism From River's Former President

Demichelis Responds After Harsh Criticism From River's Former President

Football news Today, 00:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Martín Demichelis, now coaching Monterrey in Mexico, responded for the first time to former River Plate president Rodolfo D'Onofrio’s strong remarks regarding his controversial departure from the Argentine club. D'Onofrio had publicly blamed Demichelis for “breaking everything” inside the dressing room following an off-the-record conversation with journalists that ultimately leaked to the players.

When asked about the situation during a press conference, Demichelis chose to downplay the conflict. “What can I say about him? I’ll stick with the Rodolfo D'Onofrio who sent me two wonderful messages—one when I joined River in 2022 and another when I left in 2024. I have them saved on WhatsApp, and I’ll take them to the grave,” he stated, clearly aiming to cool the tensions.

The incident stemmed from River's 2-0 loss to Vélez during the 2023 Copa de la Liga. D'Onofrio criticized the coach for sharing internal opinions with journalists, claiming it eroded his authority over the squad. “You can’t do an off-the-record and tell reporters who you’re dropping from the team. That’s the end of leadership,” he said on Olga’s streaming program.

Demichelis’ strained relationship with then-captain Enzo Pérez culminated in the midfielder's exit from the club at the end of the year. Their cold handshake during the 2024 Supercopa Argentina, when Pérez was playing for Estudiantes, served as further proof of unresolved tension.

Despite the public fallout, Demichelis chose to focus on the private support he once received from D'Onofrio, signaling a preference to avoid further confrontation as he continues his coaching career away from River.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate
Latest News
Sport Predictions
