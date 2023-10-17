Deco: FC Barcelona is unlikely to engage in player acquisitions in the forthcoming January

The Sporting Director of Barcelona, Deco, elucidated the course of action for the Catalans during the winter transfer window.

"We are cognizant of the specific obligations imposed upon us by La Liga, and not just us, so there is no cause for lamentation. It is imperative that we labor diligently to refine ourselves and become as formidable as possible. I believe that ultimately, it will be challenging for us to augment our squad. We shall perpetually be on the lookout for prospects, yet I harbor reservations about the feasibility of this," Mundo Deportivo quotes Deco.

Barcelona would assuredly have endeavored to acquire a few footballers in January, given the abundance of injuries within the team. Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Rafinha, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, and Lamin Yamal are all sidelined, while Alex Balde sustained an injury while on international duty.

However, the financial constraints encumbering Barcelona have necessitated restrictions. For instance, in the summer, the Catalans expended a mere 3.4 million euros on transfers. The majority of new recruits were either acquired as free agents or brought in on loan.

It has also been revealed that Barcelona will implement a new strategy concerning the salaries of the first-team players.