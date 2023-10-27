De Zerbi speaks out about Brighton's historic European win

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi shared his thoughts on his team's victory over Ajax in the Europa League.

The meeting took place on October 26 and ended with the victory of the English team with a score of 2:0.

Interestingly, this is Brighton's first European Cup victory in history. The team had never competed at the international level before.

"We played a great match and deserved to win. Maybe we should have won by a bigger margin. But for me, the most important thing is that we didn't concede. Now we have another important match on Sunday," the BBC quoted De Zerbi.

Let us remind you that based on the results of three rounds of the group stage of the Europa League, Brighton has four points and is in third place in Group B. To qualify for the playoffs of the tournament, the English need to take first or second place in the group. If they finish in third place, they will continue to compete in the Conference League.