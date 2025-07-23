De La Cruz Fires Back at Flamengo Doctor: “Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What You Can’t Do”

Nicolás De La Cruz finds himself at the center of a storm in Flamengo after a leaked message from club doctor José Luiz Runco described the midfielder’s condition as a “chronic and irreparable” injury in both knees. According to Infobae, the statement, originally shared in a team WhatsApp group and later revealed by Globo Esporte, triggered strong reactions in both Brazil and Argentina.

The 28-year-old joined Flamengo in late 2023 for $16 million but has already missed over 100 days of action in 2025, sitting out 21 matches. Despite this, De La Cruz’s camp firmly denied the existence of a chronic condition and suggested they may pursue legal action, citing damage to his reputation. They pointed to his consistent record of nearly 50 matches per year over the last five seasons as evidence.

In response, De La Cruz took to Instagram with a defiant message: “Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.” Fellow Uruguayan and teammate Giorgian De Arrascaeta also showed support, posting a photo with the caption, “It’s about taking care of our own.” His wife, Vanesa Britos, echoed the sentiment with posts referring to “divine justice” and standing by his side.

The controversy has shed light on deeper unrest within Flamengo. Reports suggest that several players are now seeking treatment outside the club’s training center, Ninho do Urubu. While the club has yet to release an official statement, the rift between players and medical staff appears to be widening.