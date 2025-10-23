Davido Appointed Chairman of Osun Sports Trust Fund

The Osun State Government has announced the appointment of Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, as chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund. The announcement came on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, as part of the state’s plan to revitalize its sports sector.

According to the Commissioner for Sports, Ayodele Adewusi, this move aligns with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s long-term vision to strengthen sports administration and attract private investment to boost the sector.

“Governor Adeleke’s administration is committed to building a strong sports culture that will place Osun among Nigeria’s leading sporting states. The renovation of the Osogbo Township Stadium is ongoing and will soon meet Olympic standards,” Adewusi said.

The government is also finalizing the establishment of the Osun State Sports Commission, which will serve as the main body responsible for sports policy, development, and talent management in the state.

Adewusi explained that the Sports Trust Fund, now chaired by Davido, will create a platform for private-sector involvement, ensuring sustainable funding for athletes, sports facilities, and youth empowerment programs.

“The introduction of the Sports Trust Fund will attract financial support from philanthropists and partners both within and outside Osun. With Davido leading the initiative, we are confident it will generate huge interest and investment,” he said.

Davido’s passion for youth development, along with his global influence and popularity, made him the perfect fit for the role. His appointment has already sparked excitement across the state’s sports community.

“Davido accepted the appointment without hesitation. We believe his leadership will inspire confidence, attract funding, and bring international attention to Osun’s sports development,” Adewusi added.

The Osun State Government also reaffirmed its commitment to completing the renovation of the Osogbo Township Stadium, promising that the upgraded facility will soon be ready to host national and international competitions.