Davide Ancelotti’s Call Seals Danilo’s Move to Botafogo

A pivotal phone call from Davide Ancelotti helped finalize Danilo’s transfer from Nottingham Forest to Botafogo. As reported by GE and FogãoNET, the younger Ancelotti, now head coach at Botafogo, personally spoke with the 24-year-old midfielder on Thursday to present his vision for the team and Danilo’s role in it.

Initially hesitant due to his strong ties with Palmeiras, Danilo reconsidered after the conversation and came to see Botafogo as the right step for his career. The club will pay up to €22 million (approximately R$142 million) for the transfer, and the contract will run for four years.

The move signals Botafogo’s continued ambition in the Brazilian market, securing a dynamic midfielder with international experience and long-term potential to elevate their squad.