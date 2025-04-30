Davide Ancelotti embarks on his own head coaching career

The legendary Carlo Ancelotti appears set to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 in search of a new challenge, and his son has also decided not to sit idly by.

Details: According to Marca, Davide Ancelotti has made the definitive decision to launch his own career as a head coach. He has no intention of following in his father's footsteps and is ready to chart his own course. Together with his agents, he is currently considering several offers and will make a decision soon.

Incidentally, Al Hilal has offered Carlo Ancelotti a three-year contract worth 150 million euros. If the Italian accepts, he will become the highest-paid coach in football history.

Recall: Carlo Ancelotti was very close to taking charge of the Brazil national team, but the deal fell through at the last moment.