D’Alessandro Backs Roger Machado Ahead of Gaúcho Derby

According to Brazilian reports, Andrés D’Alessandro publicly voiced his support for Roger Machado just days before the 448th derby against Grêmio, commonly known as “Gre-Nal”, which has been scheduled for Sunday at Beira-Rio in the 24th round of the Brazilian league. Internacional’s sporting director emphasized that the coach retains the board’s full trust despite a difficult run of seven losses in the last ten matches.

The former Inter captain insisted during a press conference that there are no doubts about Machado’s continuity. “We are confident Roger will stay. We believe in his work and will do everything possible to help him succeed again,” he said.

The statement came in response to heavy criticism following a 4-1 defeat to Palmeiras last weekend. D’Alessandro dismissed rumors of unpaid salaries and urged fans to stand by the team. “We owe apologies for this poor moment, but it’s crucial that the fans don’t abandon us. The derby is a turning point,” he added.

The club expects a crowd of around 40,000 at Beira-Rio, in what could become a defining moment for Internacional’s season and for the future of their head coach.