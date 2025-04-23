Cuca Faces Crisis: Atlético-MG Missing Nine Players for Sudamericana Clash

Atlético Mineiro head coach Cuca is facing a major selection crisis ahead of Wednesday night’s Copa Sudamericana match against Caracas FC. According to Itatiaia, nine players have been ruled out of the trip to Venezuela, forcing the Brazilian side to rely on a heavily rotated lineup.

Among the most notable absences are veteran forward Hulk, who stayed in Belo Horizonte to focus on conditioning and muscle strengthening, and Gustavo Scarpa, who was excused from the match to be present for the birth of his child.

Injury issues plague the rest of the list. Guilherme Arana, Alan Franco, Júnior Santos, Brahian Palacios, Cadu, and Caio Maia are all sidelined with various muscle or knee problems. Meanwhile, Igor Gomes is recovering from a fractured finger.

As a result, Cuca is expected to field the following lineup: Everson; Renzo Saravia, Lyanco, Vitor Hugo, Caio; Fausto Vera, Rubens, Gabriel Menino; Bernard, Cuello, and Rony.

Atlético-MG currently finds itself in a must-win scenario to stay in contention for the next round. The depleted squad will face a tough challenge on Venezuelan soil, as they look to secure a vital three points away from home.