Cuban Winger Onel Hernández Signs Short-Term Deal with Charlton

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of Cuban international Onel Hernández on a contract running until January 2026. The 32-year-old winger joins after a seven-year spell with Norwich City, where he made over 200 appearances and played a key role in two Championship promotion campaigns.

“I’m really happy to be here. I’ve known the coach for a long time, and once we spoke, I knew this was the right move,” Hernández said. Manager Nathan Jones praised his addition: “Onel brings Championship experience, athleticism and one-v-one quality. He’s looked sharp and shown what he can add to the squad.”

Born in Morón, Cuba, Hernández moved to Germany at age six, beginning his career at Arminia Bielefeld before spells with Werder Bremen II, Wolfsburg II and Eintracht Braunschweig. Since joining Norwich in 2018, he became a fan favorite, with loan stints at Middlesbrough and Birmingham City. He debuted for Cuba in 2021, scoring against Curaçao in his second cap.