Crystal Palace will get off lightly for banner incident in match against Nottingham Forest

No serious punishment expected.

Before the match against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace supporters unveiled a banner aimed at the Forest president, Evangelos Marinakis, which drew the ire of the football association authorities. The sanction for the London club is now known.

Details: According to Football Insider, the punishment will be minor. Crystal Palace is expected to receive only a "small fine" and a warning regarding future fan conduct.

Recall: The banner depicted the Greek billionaire holding a gun to the head of Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, accompanied by the text: "Mr. Marinakis is not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking, or corruption!"

Crystal Palace lost its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a multi-ownership case, resulting in their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League, after previously accusing Nottingham Forest and UEFA of double standards.