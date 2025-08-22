Cruzeiro Set for Packed Mineirão as Internacional Face Pressure After Libertadores Exit

Cruzeiro will host Internacional on Saturday, August 23, at 6:30 p.m. (Brasília time) in Belo Horizonte for matchday 21 of the Brasileirão, per Itatiaia. The encounter comes with the expectation of a near-capacity crowd at Mineirão and mounting pressure on the visitors following their Copa Libertadores elimination to Flamengo.

Roger Machado’s side enter on the back of three straight defeats to Flamengo across league and continental competition. Although president Alessandro Barcellos reaffirmed support for the coach, Saturday’s clash is seen as decisive. “Roger is our coach. We are convinced this moment can be turned around with work,” Barcellos said. Machado has pointed to last year’s 16-match unbeaten run as a model, and he will have Bruno Tabata back in the squad after serving a suspension.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, continue to draw huge crowds. More than 32,000 tickets have already been sold, with expectations surpassing 50,000 fans, which would be the eighth time this season they have reached that figure at Mineirão. Leonardo Jardim’s team sit third with 38 points, five behind leaders Flamengo, and aim to stay firmly in the title race.

The big storyline is the debut of Luis Sinisterra. The 26-year-old Colombian forward, on loan from Bournemouth, will wear the iconic No. 17 shirt once worn by Everton Ribeiro and Roger Flores. With experience at Feyenoord, Leeds, and in the Premier League, Sinisterra is expected to bring pace and creativity to the attack.

For Cruzeiro, optimism is high with a new signing and massive home support, while Internacional arrive under pressure to respond after a difficult stretch. The Mineirão is set for a high-stakes clash that could shape the trajectory of both clubs heading into the final months of the season.