Cruz Azul Secures Key Midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli Until 2026

Cruz Azul announced that Argentine midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli has signed a contract extension through December 2026, according to the club’s official statement on social media. The 32-year-old playmaker remains a central figure in Nicolás Larcamón’s system and one of the cornerstones of the squad, reinforcing the team’s stability heading into upcoming Liga MX campaigns.

The club described Faravelli as “one of our engines in midfield,” highlighting his intelligence, effort and leadership on the pitch. His consistent performances and commitment have earned him a strong bond with fans, who view him as one of the most reliable and admired players in the squad.

Faravelli’s extension follows other key moves by the Mexico City side. Earlier this summer, midfielder Charly Rodríguez agreed to a deal running through 2027, while fellow standout Erik Lira is also expected to renew in the coming days. Together, these decisions reflect Cruz Azul’s intent to retain its core players and build long-term continuity.

The Argentine joined Cruz Azul in 2023 after a successful stint with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, where he won international trophies and became one of the most consistent midfielders in South American football. His renewed commitment underlines the club’s goal of competing at the highest level in Liga MX.