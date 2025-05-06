Crosby and Fleury to represent Team Canada at the World Championship

At the upcoming Ice Hockey World Championship, Team Canada will arrive with an especially powerful roster.

Details: For the first time since 2015, NHL legend Sidney Crosby, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been named to Canada's squad.

This became possible after Crosby's team failed to qualify for the NHL playoffs.

Also making his debut on Team Canada is 40-year-old Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury. From 2003 to 2017, he played for Pittsburgh, so he knows Crosby extremely well.

This year's Ice Hockey World Championship will be hosted by Denmark and Sweden. Team Canada will play its games in Stockholm, where, in addition to facing the hosts, they will take on Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, France, and Finland.

Reminder: Last month, former general manager of Pittsburgh and New Jersey, Ray Shero, passed away.